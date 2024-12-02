JAGGAER partners with EdgeVerve to deliver RPA to spend management

EdgeVerve will be developing software products for JAGGAER customers in multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics and higher education. EdgeVerve offers artificial intelligence capabilities with Infosys Nia, and intelligent automation capabilities with AssistEdge. The solutions will be delivered to JAGGAER customers through the JAGGAER ONE spend management solution suite.

JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based source to pay e-procurement solutions with spend analytics, sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform: JAGGAER ONE.

EdgeVerve’s AssistEdge is an enhancement of the JAGGAER ONE SaaS cloud-based platform, delivering technology to automate any repetitive and rule-based human processes. This includes the automation of “high touch” processes through modelling rules into software robots that run non-intrusively on JAGGAER ONE. Utilising the same validation, same security and data protocols ensures that ‘change management’ within the organisation is minimal. Additionally, EdgeVerve RPA can integrate with third party services to pass data between systems when no traditional application interface exists.