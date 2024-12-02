JAGGAER ONE 19.2 simplifies source to pay for organisational spend management

JAGGAER’s 19.2 release addresses critical business drivers for complex organisations, including enhanced procurement tools for managing the unique processes found across different business units within the same organization using, JAGGAER’s industry leading Source to Pay (S2P) solution suite, with additional flexibility for contract and supplier management.

Enhancements include the ability to search for and segment suppliers by fulfillment center locations, enhanced language support for global contracts, and custom payment term configurations to support terms used globally. Updates also include Multi-Business Unit enhancements for associating suppliers to specific business units, and transferring funds between budgets across different departments.

Enhancements simplify contract management including new advanced dynamic workflows for contract requests, new contract search capabilities, custom field configuration and validation, and contract and clause usability enhancements.

JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based source to pay e-procurement solutions with advanced spend analytics, sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on the JAGGAER ONE platform.