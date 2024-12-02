JAGGAER expands services to North American transportation companies

JAGGAER transportation and logistics customers include air, rail, over the road, LTL and ocean shipping companies that address both the consumer and business-to-business facing marketplaces.

Few market sectors are as active as transportation, with returns of over 11% in the past three years on the Dow Jones Transportation Index, despite concerns of a global slowdown. Sourcing and spend management tools are a critical part of transportation business models because of the need to continually mitigate future risk and create new revenues and efficiencies, through advanced data analytics.

The JAGGAER ONE integrated platform fulfills the needs of distribution, transportation and logistics companies, supporting carrier sourcing and contract negotiation, supplier onboarding and performance management: the lifeblood of every logistics organization. JAGGAER’s customers can pinpoint areas that need improvement or attention in real time with advanced data analytics.