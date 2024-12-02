JAGGAER develops tech to manage industrial bidding scenarios

The tool is designed specifically for sourcing professionals to capture and analyse bids on large market baskets. Bid Collector is a direct response to the commercial market need for managing RFQ’s that yield supplier quotes of 50-60K or even 100,000 items. The tool enables massive events through making it simple for buyers and suppliers to upload/download/edit items and item pricing using Excel. In addition to the key changes in interactions, Bid Collector will offer some pre-built exports/reports to show top supplier bids by item. Bid Collector will be released in early 2019.

JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based source to pay e-procurement solutions with advanced spend analytics, sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. The company’s solution suites are implemented in manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organisations.