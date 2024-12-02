JAGGAER and Mercateo Unite implement B2B platform in European market

Mercateo Unite will soon be integrated into JAGGAER’s solution for indirect procurement, and will be available to the company’s customers in Europe. JAGGAER’s European customers include companies such as Heraeus, Villeroy & Boch, and Wienerberger, among others.

With Mercateo Unite, JAGGAER customers will have access to a network of suppliers on a neutral platform, where buyers and suppliers can connect and build direct business relationships. Each procurement process has its own challenges, but one off, spot buys are difficult for businesses to control.

According to the spend management company, JAGGAER chose to partner with Mercateo Unite because of their Single Creditor solution, their neutral positioning with multiple networking opportunities, and the option to access a marketplace offering millions of items. The platform will be implemented in the first quarter of 2019 and will be available to all of JAGGAER’s European customers.