Jaggaer adds new features to its Intelligent eProcurement solution

According to Jaggaer representatives, new features include feedback from higher education and commercial customers, automated purchasing and cognitive search, among other features,.

Intelligent eProcurement is designed to address automation of commodity purchasing, category management purchasing, inventory replenishment, and strategic purchasing. Some of the key enhancements of intelligent eProcurement are:

Cognitive search with cognitive shopping behaviour;

Simultaneous search across hosted catalogues and punch outs;

Live price comparison across all searched products.

Jaggaer offers SaaS-based indirect and direct eProcurement solutions with spend analytics, complex sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities.