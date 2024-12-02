Jack Henry & Associates acquires PFM company Geezeo

The deal will enable Jack Henry to sell Geezeo’s financial management solutions to its core bank and credit union customers, as well as offer Geezeo’s technology to its non-core clientele working with the company’s ProfitStars division.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In addition to partners like Alliant, Suncoast Credit Union, and Regions, Geezeo announced in autumn 2018 that Best Innovation Group would use its SDK to add PFM functionality to their Financial Innovation Voice Experience (FIVE) voice banking platform.

Also, last year, Geezeo released its Responsive Tiles product that gives credit unions and banks a new way to readily incorporate PFM into mobile and online digital banking platforms.