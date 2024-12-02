Jabil partners with Revolut





Following this announcement, both companies are scaling the production of Revolut Reader, a mobile POS solution that aims to make the process of accepting in-store or on-the-go payments easier and more secure.

Jabil’s custom, secure, and pre-certified Point-of-Sale (POS) hardware platform, as well as other retail automation technologies that were designed for the development of digital commerce, will be included on display at NRF’ 24. Jabil represented an important collaborator in the process of accelerating time to market for Revolut Reader, providing critical product design, development, testing, and multiple certification capabilities.

In addition, Jabil’s payment expertise and overall design of high-performance hardware platforms and software-integration skills were leveraged in order for Revolut to move quickly and decisively in the procedure of delivering a differentiated offering to business customers and clients.







More information on the collaboration

Revolut Reader represents a compact, custom hardware platform that was developed in order to allow merchants and traders to accept in-store or on-the-go payments. The affordable reader also offers instant and secure transactions for debit and credit cards. Chip, PIN, and contactless payments from all major credit-card firms will be accepted, as well as mobile payments, such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. In addition, flexible transaction processing models encompass Nera Field Communication (NFC) and QR codes, along with overall BLE connectivity.

The built-in support for EMV, PCI, as well as other local and international security certifications will be combined to offer highly secure and compliant operations, while robust performance will enable transactions to be completed in a fast way as well. Revolut Reader is ideally suited for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and merchants, as it was developed with simple features, an intuitive user interface as well as the possibility to support payments in more than 150 currencies around the world. The pre-certified hardware platform has the capability to be integrated with already existing POS systems by using Jabil-provided Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and a Software Development Kit (SDK).

Jabil provided its product range and expertise in order to meet Revolut’s specific objectives for device layout, along with screen and touchpad functionality. The partnership also focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while remaining compliant with the local requirements and laws. In addition, both companies will continue to collaborate in order to design and launch new features based on Revolut’s product roadmap.



