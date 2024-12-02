iZettle rolls out intelligentpos in Germany

The launch is intelligentpos’ first foray outside of the UK and into Europe, and follows hot on the heels of iZettle’s acquisition of intelligentpos in September. It is part of the iZettle’s mission to move beyond payments and create a ‘one-stop-shop for commerce’.

With the help of intelligentpos, iZettle claims is now able to provide small businesses across Germany with an integrated payment and point of sale solution that allows them to take card payments and use hundreds of different features on the point of sale app to help them manage and grow their businesses.

intelligentpos features include: table management, which gives restaurants a bird’s eye view of their tables and helps them provide a higher level of service; stock management, which helps merchants make sure they never run out of their customers’ favourite products; and advance reporting that helps users make informed decisions about their business.