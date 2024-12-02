iZettle makes its mPOS solution available in Italy

iZettle will enable small businesses in Italy to accept card payments via its solution. The company will offer two products: iZettle Lite and iZettle Pro Contactless. iZettle Lite is a device which connects via cable to smartphone and tablet. iZettle Pro Contactless connects via wireless and Bluetooth, and accepts payments from contactless cards and Apple Pay.



iZettle also makes available iZettle Advance, an alternative for small businesses across Europe to gain access to extra capital by getting an advance on future card sales.

The company is present in the UK, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France, Finland, Mexico, Brazil and now Italy.

Headquartered in Sweden, iZettle is a provider of mobile payment services and apps in Europe and Latin America. The company provides card readers for smartphones and tablets to cash registers, sales tools and cash advances.