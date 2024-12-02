iZettle launches in the Netherlands

In addition to the Netherlands, iZettle’s app, card readers and free business management software are also available in the UK, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Mexico and Brazil.

iZettle provides a complete point of sale solution, sales overview apps for reports and graphs to spot sales opportunities and identify loyal customers.

iZettle works with all major payment cards, has no subscription, set up fee, monthly fee or minimum. Instead, iZettle merchants pay a small percentage of each transaction. iZettle then electronically deposits payments in the seller’s bank account.

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority regulates iZettle, whose services are EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) approved and compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

In May 2014, Northern European financial services group Nordea selected iZettle to be its provider of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.