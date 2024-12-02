iZettle forges partnership with Xero

The integration, which has been beta tested amongst a handful of small businesses and accountants, will be available to all in two weeks’ time.

Following the partnership, users no longer have to manually input their transactions, deposits and receipt.

Started in 2011, iZettle provides hardware and software that can be used by small merchants to turn smartphones and tablets into mobile credit-card terminals. iZettle’s services are compliant with EMV (Europay, MasterCard and VISA) standards as well as with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS).

Xero is an online accounting software for small businesses and their advisers. The company has over 400,000 paying customers in more than 180 countries around the world, with around 60,000 in the UK.

In recent news, Vend, a global cloud-based retail technology platform, has forged a partnership with iZettle providing retailers with an enhanced way to process credit card payments.