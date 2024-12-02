iZettle and London City Hall enable contactless payments for UK artists

Backed by the Mayor of London’s office and powered by Swedish fintech commerce company iZettle, UK based organisation Busk orchestrated a project meant to provide performers in London with means to receive tips and payments for merchandise via contactless cards, wearable technology like smart watches and fitness trackers, as well as chip and pin.

The project will see artists handed card readers that can be programmed to accept a fixed amount of money for donation, enabling passers-by to give back to performers following the end of successful trails across the city.

The timing of the agreement came just weeks after the Swedish fintech had announced plans to launch on Nasdaq Stockholm, which saw the company aiming to raise GBP 170 million at an estimated valuation of over USD 1 billion.