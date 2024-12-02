Iyzico expands in 12 Eastern European countries

The company has expanded its services in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Greece and Hungary.

iyzico is a payment service provider that allows online companies of different sizes to accept payments in their local currency. The company has raised USD 24 million in funding since its inception, from investors including International Finance Corporation (the investment arm of the World Bank), Vostok Emerging Finance, Amadeus Capital Partners, Turkish-based VC 212, Pachicle Invest, Speedinvest and Beenos Partners.

Eastern Europe is the fourth largest ecommerce market region in the world, financial inclusion and internet adoption being on the rise. Ecommerce in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia is growing between 10% and 21% annually, according to PPRO E-commerce & Payments Report Eastern Europe report cited in the press release.

