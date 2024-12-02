iYap introduces financial mobile app

Liquid Cash is built as a global transaction remittance hub aiming to improve the way customers shop, send and manage international money services and to expand merchant acceptance. In addition to the launch of Liquid Cash, iYap will also deploy its complete suite of money services which includes the iYap Visa and MasterCard debit cards, a mobile wallet and a loyalty rewards program.

Liquid Cash is a multi-channel, hybrid financial app with features like integrated global merchant processing that offers zero chargeback, P2P international money transfers, cross border bill payments and liquid reward deal promotions, according to company’s representatives.