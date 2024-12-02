IXOPAY teams with Concardis/Nets Group

IXOPAY’s architecture and three solutions give merchants control of their payment setup no matter their size. As a payment orchestration platform, users benefit from simplified integration of acquirers, payment service providers, and risk service providers, as well as centralised reconciliation and settlement services.

Concardis/Nets offers an all in one payment service from card acceptance and payment processing to payment devices and payment solutions. Their solution can be managed by someone who does not have any IT or programming knowledge.

This partnership will allow merchants access to the Concardis / Nets offering while providing them with support and access to more complex setups with IXOPAY. It also strengthens IXOPAY’s reach across Europe and gives merchants of all sizes access to another innovative payment provider.

Concardis/Nets’ officials stated that they are looking for innovative ways in which to help our clients. With IXOPAY they can pool their knowledge and resources, giving their users access to features like smart transaction routing and reconciliation services.