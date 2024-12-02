IXOPAY teams up with Paynetics for acquiring and issuing services

The partnership capitalises on natural synergies and will enable enterprise merchants around the globe to profit from full-cycle payment solutions. Paynetics provides a wide range of B2B and B2C solutions, simplifying financial services for clients of various verticals. They are fully licensed for acquiring and issuing services in the EEA region and, in recent years, have invested heavily in proprietary FinTech technologies.

IXOPAY runs a payment orchestration SaaS platform, enabling merchants to optimise their payment setup with functionalities like smart routing, proprietary risk management technology and centralized reporting and reconciliation. While clients can already outsource PCI compliance through an acquirer-agnostic vaulting solution, they will be in a position to obtain even more services needed for a complete payment value chain through the addition of Paynetics’ applications to the IXOPAY ecosystem.

