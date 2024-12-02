IXOPAY, Paymentwall to streamline cross-border ecommerce for merchants

Paymentwall allows 5 billion people to make payments using credit cards and 150 local payment options globally.

As part of the collaboration, IXOPAY enables merchants to reach their customers with international and local payment methods in cross-border markets. According to the press release, through a single API integration, the company helps ecommerce businesses to use the Paymentwall to increase conversion rates and reduce customer churn.

IXOPAY is a PCI-certified payment platform for white label clients and enterprise merchants. For more information about the company, please check out a detailed profile of it in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.