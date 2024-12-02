IXOPAY partners with GoCardless

GoCardless and IXOPAY automate the collection of both one-off and recurring payments, such as invoices and subscriptions, enabling businesses to receive payments from their customers on the date they’re due. All payment details are controlled and reconciled from within the IXOPAY platform. This lets users benefit from greater visibility over their payments, in-depth reporting functionalities, and risk management tools.

Merchants that use GoCardless via the IXOPAY platform can streamline their recurring payments across Europe, North America, and Australia by leveraging the company’s global bank debit network. GoCardless also uses Open Banking to fight fraud by verifying mandates at the time of creation, and to collect payments instantly, offering a low-cost alternative to cards for merchants that take one-off payments.

For more information about IXOPAY and GoCardless, please the company profiles in The Paypers Company Database.