IXOPAY offers various cryptocurrencies, teaming up with CoinGate

PCI-certified payment platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants, IXOPAY, provides intelligent routing, cascading functions, state-of-the-art risk management, automated reconciliation, and settlements. It also offers plugin-based integration of acquirers and payment service providers.

On the other hand, CoinGate, payment gateway for blockchain payments, offers merchants over 50 cryptocurrencies includings Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dash in order to help them grow their businesses. It also facilitates cost-efficiency, speed, privacy, and security.

The collaboration is meant to enable merchants to offer their clients the benefits of cryptocurrencies, and at the same time to develop their portfolio for alternative payment methods.

