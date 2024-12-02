IXOPAY expands partner portfolio with Chase Paymentech

Through its integrated adapter, IXOPAY supports all major credit and debit cards and offers its customers an integrated 3D Secure compliant Merchant-Plug-In (MPI) to facilitate cardholder verification directly. This partnership enables merchants to manage cross-border payments in multiple countries and more than 130 currencies.

IXOPAY is an independent and scalable PCI certified payment gateway for white label payments and enterprise merchants. The modern architecture provides routing and cascading functions as well as risk and reconciliation functionalities with just one API integration.

