IXOPAY, Austrian Post to streamline in-house payment processing

The company will enable The Austrian Post, which owns and operates multiple brands and platforms, to stay independent from external institutions. The publicly traded company entrusted IXOPAY with the implementation of their technical payment infrastructure.

IXOPAY’s PCI-DSS certified payment platform enables centralised risk checks, transaction routing, handling and integration of multiple acquirers as well as real-time, consolidated BI and reporting. As an Enterprise Merchant, Österreichische Post operates numerous online platforms which now process all payment transactions and data via the IXOPAY payment platform.

IXOPAY is an independent and PCI certified payment platform for white label payments and enterprise merchants. It provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as risk and reconciliation functionalities with just one API integration. For more information about IXOPAY, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.