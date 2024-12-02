IXOLIT merges with IXOPAY

IXOPAY’s daily operations and the ownership structure are to remain unaffected, with no changes being made to the teams working on IXOPAY. The goal of the merger is to simplify operations and eliminate administrative overheads while simultaneously maximising the IXOPAY platform’s potential.





IXOLIT, IXOPAY offering and what the merger entails

The 2001-founded IXOLIT developed a series of ecommerce platforms, namely IXOPLAN – recurring payments, IXOCREATE – CMS, IXOCARE – promotions and loyalty programmes, and IXOPAY – payment orchestration platform. The 2014-created IXOPAY looked to facilitate the process of integrating online payments for users of IXOPAY’s separate ecommerce platforms. From that point onwards, IXOPAY was strengthened to the point it outgrew its parent company IXOLIT and has become the latter’s largest ecommerce solution.

The IXOLIT – IXOPAY merger comes as a logical conclusion to these developments, making official what had already been a practical reality, with the announcement detailing that daily business operations, together with the ownership structure, are to remain unchanged. What is more, Founder and Executive Chairman Rene Siegl and CEO Nathalie Siegl, IXOLIT and IXOPAY’s owners and leaders, will keep on leading the merged company, and IXOPAY is set to be financed by the Siegl family, with no involvement from strategic investors or financial partners.











Commenting on this, Nathalie Siegl, CEO of both IXOLIT and IXOPAY said that the merger comes as a natural next step for the companies, both of which have been focusing on providing innovative ecommerce solutions. Per their statement, by combining resources under IXOPAY’s brand, they are enabled to simplify operations, invest in new growth and expansion areas, and dedicate resources towards expanding the range of payment options and features available in IXOPAY.

The announcement further highlights that while the company changed on paper, in practice nothing has, and the company is set to continue providing its payments orchestration platform, fraud prevention, value-added services, and payment processing solutions under IXOPAY’s brand. Customers, partners, and employees alike are to remain unaffected by the merger, as its goal is to have the bureaucratic overheads that come with managing numerous corporate entities reduced.

What is more, IXOPAY will be enabled to consolidate the business’s administrative side while focusing on growing the IXOPAY orchestration platform. When talking about IXOPAY’s clients, who made up the largest share of IXOLIT’s customers, they will be provided with access to an increased number of resources for developing and optimising the platform to address their needs.

Although IXOPAY’s daily business and ownership structure is to remain unaffected, a few administrative changes will take place, as IXOPAY is to assume the entire obligations and responsibilities of IXOLIT. Per the announcement, the legal framework was updated accordingly, and the same is set to apply to other forms of communications, which will happen under the IXOPAY brand.

For more information about IXOPAY, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.