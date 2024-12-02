



Through this new offering, which is a RuPay variant for ixigo’s premium co-branded ixigo-AU Small Finance Bank travel credit card, the two companies intend to deliver optimised features to customers, including increased convenience, security, and accessibility, whilst furthering the capabilities of their partnership.











What functionalities can travellers expect?

By advancing their strategic collaboration, AU Small Finance Bank and ixigo intend to provide several features through the RuPay variant, working towards meeting the demands of travellers from semi-urban regions. The travel credit card is set to retain its existing capabilities and core value proposition across all travel forms, including a 10% discount on flights, buses, and hotels, and Zero PG charges on train booking through the ixigo app. In addition, the two companies plan to deliver exclusive benefits to RuPay cardholders, including the ability to link their RuPay credit card with UPI, allowing simplified credit card payments. Moreover, customers are set to receive access to 24/7 concierge services, an insurance cover of up to INR 2 Lakhs, with Personal Accident Insurance and Permanent Disability Cover, as well as various other offerings across dining, shopping, wellness, and entertainment.



Furthermore, representatives from AU Small Finance Bank underlined that the partnership with ixigo focuses on delivering benefits customised to the needs of the modern traveller. The launch supports the bank’s commitment to offering inclusive financial solutions to customers, with the RuPay variant maintaining travel rewards and bringing additional advantages to RuPay’s network. According to ixigo’s officials, by merging the company’s travel knowledge with AU Small Finance Bank’s financial solutions, the two intend to make travel more accessible and deliver a simplified and optimised experience nationwide. Also, NPCI’s collaboration with ixigo and AU Small Finance Bank aims to offer travellers an improved experience via exclusive rewards for RuPay cardholders. UPI-enabled RuPay credit cards join together the convenience of UPI with the capabilities of credit cards, with the move aligning with NPCI’s mission to expand its digital payments across India, making travel more rewarding for individuals.