Ixaris, Banking Circle partner to boost cross border travel payments

The partnership aims to connect Banking Circle’s Virtual IBAN (International Bank Account Number) technology to Ixaris’ payment products to develop a new payment solution for the traveling industry. Traditionally, seamless cross border B2B payments required companies to have a physical footprint and open a physical bank account in the territories they wanted to operate in.

Launched in 2017, Banking Circle’s Virtual IBAN allows businesses to send and receive payments anywhere in the world, eliminating the reliance on multiple banking relationships in different territories. Banking Circles Virtual IBAN technology, combined with Ixaris ability to optimise every payment, will result in efficient global payments handling for the travel industry.