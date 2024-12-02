iwocaPay integrates with Quickbooks to offer B2B BNPL for cloud accounting software

Quickbooks supports UK businesses with their accounting needs via a cloud-first approach that allows them to run their finances on the go from mobile devices. iwocaPay makes invoice checkout seamless, allowing buyers to settle via either Pay Now or Pay Later.

Innovative B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solution for cloud accounting products

This new integration follows on from the success of iwocaPay’s Xero integration, first rolled out in February 2021. Holding integrations with both accounting software giants makes iwocaPay one of the first B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solution for cloud accounting software across the UK.

The fintech also recently announced its extension with ecommerce platform WooCommerce. The new API behind both of these integrations makes iwoca one of the only UK-based B2B BNPL provider that’s fully omni-channel: available wherever businesses take payments, whether that’s invoices (like QuickBooks), ecommerce checkouts (like WooCommerce), or in person.

Looking for more integrations to make B2B BNPL more readily available

Leading the way in embedded finance, iwoca is calling for more business collaborations to integrate with its B2B payments solution.

Company officials stated that they’re delighted that QuickBooks users now have the option to include iwocaPay on their invoices, so that they can offer business customers Buy Now, Pay Later, without carrying the credit or late payment risk themselves. The ability for them to offer this flexibility to customers during turbulent economic times will help B2B businesses attract more customers and make more money, whilst having better control of their own cash flow.

What does iwoca do?

iwoca is unlocking economic growth by expanding the financial possibilities available to small business owners. Since launching in 2012, they’ve made more than GBP 3.5 billion of finance available to 90,000 businesses, and raised over USD 500 million in equity and debt finance. iwoca provide loans, payments, and invoice solutions for small businesses in any industry.