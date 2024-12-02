



As per the information detailed in the press release, iWallet incorporated PayPal and Venmo into its payment flow to meet the needs of multi-technician companies and improve their customers’ user experience. As of the announcement, merchants leveraging iWallet can connect and reconcile to PayPal and Venmo’s simplified payments while utilising their security measures and tools for fraud management, disputes, and chargebacks.











iWallet’s development strategy

Considering that mobile wallets continue to increase in use and popularity, consumers tend to gravitate toward convenient, efficient, and safe payment options. iWallet intends to solve merchants’ needs, allowing home servicers to connect to their customers with PayPal’s secure payment options. As fewer consumers leverage cash for their daily transactions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are more dependent on the capability to accept all forms of payments in the field. Providing customers with the flexibility to pay for home services through PayPal or Venmo supports the continuing evolution of an app that delivers a variety of payment methods to meet the different requirements of consumers.



Furthermore, representatives from iWallet underlined that integrating the ability for customers to send payments via PayPal or Venmo in the home service industry assists the democratisation of payments. Additionally, the addition of PayPal and Venmo supports the company’s commitment to innovation and expanding the accessibility of digital payments. The announcement enables home servicers to accept PayPal and Venmo directly on their mobile devices.



Also, as the company is increasing its operations, iWallet aims to continue to provide free access to its capabilities and, by integrating PayPal and Venmo, the company aims to offer home servicers simple and flexible options, as well as confidence that their payments are secure. As an end-to-end system payment processing platform, iWallet was developed to allow a simpler and more efficient method to remotely manage all forms of payments and automate simple bank functions by digitising paper checks into instant deposits from a mobile device. This process supports the enhancement of cash flow, while also making it more convenient and meeting the demands of companies with two or more field service providers. Moreover, iWallet aims to reduce costs for home servicers, with businesses receiving flat-rate credit card processing fees merged with mobile check deposits and Tap-to-Pay capabilities.