Ivory Coast: Western Union, MTN launch mobile money transfer service

The new service, which builds upon the existing mobile money collaboration between the companies in Uganda, enables consumers in Ivory Coast who use MTN’s mobile money service to receive a Western Union money transfer transaction directly on their mobile phones. In addition to the new mobile service with MTN, consumers can receive funds at nearly 900 Western Union Agent locations throughout the country.

International money transfers for mobile pick-up via MTN mobile money can be initiated on the Western Union website, or at participating Western Union Agent locations.

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is an emerging market operator, connecting subscribers in 22 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

In recent news, telecommunication services company Bharti Airtel has entered a cross-border remittance partnership with MTN Group to enable mobile money transfer between the two West African countries of Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.