itsme to integrate into Signicat Digital Identity Platform

Signicat is a digital identity service provider (DISP) delivering e-ID and e-signature solutions in Europe. The company also delivers online trust based services to the public and private sector globally.

The solutions fulfill operational capabilities in line with international standards and requirements, such as Privacy, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Anti-Terrorist legislation and regulations, as well as Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for onboarding of new users.

Additionally, through the relationship, Signicat allows businesses throughout Europe to accept itsme as an official mobile ID, meaning that Belgian citizens will be able to use their digital ID to access services across the continent. Signicat now connects to 20+ eID schemes globally in countries including Sweden, Norway, Denmark and The Netherlands.

As part of the engagement, Signicat will become a reseller for itsme, providing customers with comprehensive offering for trusted digital identity solutions in Belgium.

Itsme, created by Belgian Mobile ID, is an ID scheme and an open ecosystem with the ambition to become a European reference for mobile identity and digital privacy, which makes the concept easy to deploy in other regions and countries. Itsme is free of charge for users. Companies and institutions who want to offer itsme to their clients contribute according to their number of users.