itsme presents itsme Sign for process digitalisation

When it comes to signing, there are three types of electronic signatures: simple, advanced, and qualified, however, itsme offers qualified signatures only, as this variant for signing provides the most guarantees.

With itsme qualified signature, one can approve a document entirely by mobile means with a social secretariat, sign an agreement with a temporary employment agency, obtain a loan from the bank, or sign an official notarised document. Other features that are allowed through this solution are: entering into a lease agreement, submitting a bid for a real estate property, giving official approval for the purchase of a property, signing a registered letter, and more.