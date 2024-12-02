Itiviti's high and low-touch trading solution deployed to PT Bahana Sekuritas

Itiviti’s tech includes an automated OMS platform and a connectivity and risk management layer. The solution allows PT Bahana Sekuritas’ equities sales traders to manage multiple Care and DMA client orders through a single platform, as well as it provides direct market access to its broker clients.

PT Bahana Sekuritas considers that performance and accuracy of the trading platform are the most important metrics that they would like to facilitate for their clients’ execution satisfaction. The reason behind choosing Itiviti is the fact that its solution provides these capabilities: performance, accuracy, and comprehensive application monitoring tools.