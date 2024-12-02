Ithmaar Bank launches prepaid card for online payments

The new prepaid card offers features such as real-time top-ups through Ithmaar Banks e-Banking or e-Payment platforms, as well as a daily top-up and utilisation limit of AED 10,000, and a minimum top-up of only AED 1. The new prepaid card also allows users to join Bahrains loyalty programme, Ithmaar Rewards, and accumulate loyalty points with each transaction.

Other features include SMS notifications for each transaction, monthly electronic statements, as well as discounts on shipping charges through Aramex and a USD 5 lifetime Aramex Shop and Ship membership.

Ithmaar recently introduced Bahrains most rewarding Credit Cards loyalty programme Ithmaar Rewards, a new rewards programme for its MasterCard credit card holders. This rewards programme is by far the most comprehensive of its kind, and promises to further improve the Ithmaar Bank customer experience.