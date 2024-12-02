ITFC partners with National Bank of Tajikistan

Held at the premises of the National Bank in Dushanbe, the workshop was organised in partnership with the State Committee on Investment, the State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Islamic Training and Research Institute (IRTI).

ITFC officials have reiterated that the goal of a closer cooperation between ITFC and local and regional Financial Institutions is to increase trade promotion; offer new trade solutions and financing access to the private sector, mainly SMEs; and finance the import and export of commodities.Topics of discussion ranged from ITFC trade finance solutions, the fundamentals of Islamic Finance, methods of settlement in international trade to export promotion and advanced tools for export credit banks