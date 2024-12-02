Itella thinks cross-border for Russia

Itella’s current project is in collaboration with Balmuir, a company focused on interior design products and accessories.

The collaboration enables Balmuir products to be marketed and purchased directly, via an online store, by Russian consumers. Via the online store, designed by Itella, products will be marketed, orders will be handled, storing and delivery will be ensured and customs clearance will be enabled. The first orders have already been delivered to Russian customers.

Russian ecommerce business is expanding, having an estimated annual growth of 20%-30%. Presently, Itella provides online store transportations to Russia in cooperation with local operators.

A one-month testing period is in plans and the purpose is to come up with a solution which may enhance cross-border product promotion to Russia.