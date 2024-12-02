Italy: usage of retail apps jumped by 75 % - report

According to research company comScore MobiLens, nearly two-thirds (64.1%) of Italy’s mobile phone owners had a smartphone late last year—a growth of 23.5% compared with the same period in 2012, which has laid the foundation for a mobile revolution in retail and other consumer services.

Interest in electronic payments and money transfer facilities had also surged during the year, with user numbers up an estimated 65.2%.

However, even after increases, less than one-quarter (23.8%) of Italy’s smartphone owners accessed mobile retail sites or apps, while 22.6% visited shopping and price guides on mobile platforms. A further 22.1% used group shopping or daily deal sites and 18.3% visited auction or classified sites.

The proportion carrying out e-payments or money transfers via smartphone was 21.7%, and a similar number (21.4%) accessed their bank accounts through such a device.