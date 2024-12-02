Italy tests single smartphone app for its citizens to pay taxes, bills

The smartphone app brings together functionalities previously only available separately: from paying taxes and bills, to having documents directly delivered to your mobile phone, according to ZDNet. The app is still in closed beta, therefore it is not downloadable from online stores and is currently being tested by a few local and national institutions.

Thus, the National Resident Population Register (ANPR) will permit a synchronization of all citizen data that currently is scattered throughout some 8,000 different registers. SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) will guarantee a secure and unique means of access, while the PagoPA (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) payment node will become the engine of the apps digital purse.

For this scenario to come true, the platform will have to work smoothly and engage citizens and businesses. However, despite the fact that PagoPA, the digital system for all public administration related payments, has been around since 2013, citizens simply have not been using it until very recently.

And the same goes for SPID, a project designed to allow citizens and businesses to access the online services of public administrations and private members with a unique digital identity, which, despite having made progress since first being proposed in 2014, is still struggling to lift off.

The team, led by Amazon senior vice president Diego Piacentini, who took a leave of absence from the company to work as government commissioner, was set up almost two years ago with the aim to create a resident-friendly bureaucracy scheme similar to Estonia’s. However, the team’s mandate to develop an operative system of the country expires in September 2018.