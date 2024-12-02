Italy: Nexive launches ecommerce delivery service

The company, which rebranded from TNT Post Italy in 2014, said its new Sistema Economy is designed for business-to-consumer (B2C) shippers looking for lightweight solutions with added value options, postandparcel.info reports. Nexive operates through 700 branches in Italy.

The service works by integrating text message alerts, which let recipients know when an item will be delivered, as well as a track and trace feature that can be accessed online. Nexive said its ecommerce business grew by 17% in 2014. Sistema Economy brings together the various Nexive Parcel offerings specifically for large ecommerce players, allowing a choice of five volume/weight sizes along with optional express delivery.

Nexive, which is owned by Dutch postal operator PostNL, has been operating in Italy since 1998. Its more than 5,500 employees currently handle about 500 million items per year, reaching about 80% of Italian homes.