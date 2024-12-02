Italy: ecommerce sales reach the EUR 21 bln line in 2015 - report

Moreover, 81% of of ecommerce purchases came from PCs and tablets while purchases and payments via smartphones accounted for 13% of the total, or EUR 2.8 billion, a 48% year-on-year increase, according to the latest update from the Mobile Payment and Commerce Observatory at Milan Polytechnic.

The growing using of mobile wallets is set to push smartphone-based ecommerce sales to between EUR 4.2 billion and EUR 4.8 billion a year by 2018.