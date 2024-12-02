Italy: ecommerce growth reaches 18 percent in 2016

These are the findings from Milan’s Polytechnic University, who stated that the total volume of business will have reached EUR 19.6 billion in 2016, including EUR 10.6 billion linked to the purchase of services and the remaining EUR 9 billion linked to the purchase of products.

In the different sectors, it is tourism which makes up the biggest online turnover, equal to EUR 8.65 billion, up 10% compared to 2015. The clothing sector follows at EUR 1.9 billion (+27% compared to 2014) and then the insurance sector, which in 2016 year registered an 18% increase in the volume of online business, reaching EUR 1.23 billion in total.