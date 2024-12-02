Italian PSPs are now able to roll out MyBank-initiated payments for public customers

This certification process allows an easier integration of MyBank by payment service providers connected to this central payment hub. It is expected that a growing number of PSPs will take advantage of this fast-track approach to roll out MyBank as a as an e-authorisation for customers willing to pay electronically.

With MyBank, a user can authorise an online credit transfer in favour of an Italian public administration entity. Debtors are automatically directed to the familiar online banking platform of their payment service provider, where all payment details are displayed for verification and authorisation. No registration is needed and no sensitive data are shared with any third parties.

Payment of public administration bills via MyBank can be offered by any bank or other payment service provider operating in Europe that has already connected to Nodo dei Pagamenti. This central payment platform created by AgID is the kernel of AgID’s pagoPA initiative, which is geared at supporting citizens and businesses in paying their public services taxes and fees electronically. Connection to this payment hub will become mandatory for Italian public administration entities in the course of 2016.

The successful completion of the formal certification of MyBank for Nodo dei Pagamenti now enables PSPs to more easily offer the solution to customers paying public administration bills since the certification does away with the requirement for PSPs to run individual tests on the platform before rolling out the payment solution.