Italian ecommerce registers 1.6 percent average conversion rate

The main reason behind this percentage is related to the fact that during the online customer journey, Italian consumers leave ecommerce websites mostly because of poor usability or a lack of desired products.

The Osservatori Digital Innovation’s infographic studied the different phases of the customer journey and the accompanying percentages of visitors leaving the website at that point. The main results of the infographic uncover the following:

Cart abandonment rate: 11.7% - 43.9% of visitors leave the page of an ecommerce website only a few seconds after they’ve visited it, 42.8% leave the site while they are browsing and searching for products. During check-out, 11.7% abandon the cart without completing the purchase order.

Different rates per product category: this value can vary depending on the product category. For example, online food delivery or products bought online in the publishing industry have much lower abandonment rates than in tourism or consumer electronics. In addition, flash sale websites tend to have lower abandonment rates, while the conversion rate on smartphones is lower than on desktops.

The study also shows that in 2018, Italian merchants invest 4% of their online revenue in advertising. The online channel attracts 77% of the investment, while the traditional media – such as TV, print media and radio – consist of the remaining 23%.