Italian ecommerce expected to reach EUR 19.3 bln in 2016

Much growth is expected from tourism, IT & electronics and clothing, according to Netcomm, Italian Consortium of Electronic Commerce, ecommercenews.eu reports. Online purchases from smartphones increased by 51%, compared to 2015, and account for 15% of all online transactions in Italy. With purchases from tablets, mobile transactions account for almost 24% of all online transactions in Italy.

The growth in 2016 owns to clothing, IT and electronics, publishing and tourism. Fast-growing product categories are online groceries (29% increase expected) and home & deco (39%). Ecommerce industry of Italy will make up 5% of the country’s retail sales in 2016, according to Netcomm. Also, the average order of products was worth EUR, while the average order for online services was worth EUR 253.

In total, there were 115 million product orders conducted, while services were purchased online 45 million times. In Italy, there are 18 million online shoppers. There are 40.000 companies active in the ecommerce industry.