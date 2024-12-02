Italian DIY retailer EuroBrico selects MyBank

Online customers can now pay from their bank account, using their regular online or mobile banking environment, initiating a SEPA Credit Transfer.

EuroBrico was founded in 1992 as part of Gruppo Paterno. With over 25 stores in the region, the DIY specialist opened its ecommerce platform in 2015. By offering MyBank on its website, the DIY retailer provides its customers in Italy with a payment method based on the online banking environment they know and trust. The onboarding of EuroBrico was facilitated by UniCredit.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment. The solution is open to all authorised payment service providers (PSPs) in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), including, without limitation, credit institutions and payment institutions. Customers using MyBank do not have to communicate their payment details or personal credentials to any third parties, since the payment initiation, mandate creation or transaction validation process takes place within the environment of their own bank. Public administration agencies and e-businesses using MyBank are informed in real time when a customer has initiated a payment.

As a pan-European e-authorisation solution, MyBank is also well-positioned to be used at a later stage for transactions in other currencies or for e-identity services. MyBank is owned and managed by PRETA S.A.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eba Clearing, a provider of pan-European payment solutions.