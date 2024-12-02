Italian banks need innovative payment services for instant payments - survey

The CeTIF 2016 Research, conducted from October 2015 through January 2016 on a panel of 9 banking groups, stated that payment methods and digital channels are the most important components of Italian banks` strategy, tasgroup.eu reports. The banks are aware of the importance of increasing their investments due to the upcoming implementation of systems to support instant payments.

72% of the banks and payment institutions answering the survey consider instant payments the biggest opportunity and a relevant market-disrupting factor, no matter which payment scenario is considered (P2P, P2B or B2B). Data demonstrate Italian banks have largely invested in the identification and integration of value-added services, mostly in mobile channels, and they will continue to invest in the near future.

To compete, banks will invest heavily in the next years into customer payment insight, promoting a big data analysis approach with enrichment from external data sources. Recent investments in organizational models adopted by banks to enter SEPA have created a sound basis for the construction of their own innovative approaches to the development of product and services.

The CeTIF 2016 Research was conducted by CeTIF with the support of AlmavivA, ICBPI and TAS Group analysing the evolving Payment Ecosystem scenarios.