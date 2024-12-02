IT Sligo launches e-invoicing course for EU compliance

The Massive Open Online Course will enable companies and organisations across the European Union to prepare for the compulsory electronic invoicing procedure in 2019. The MOOC requires no formal entry qualifications, trains companies both from the public and private sector and is funded but the Connecting European Facility.

Public bodies must become compliant with the European Directive on e-Invoicing by April 2019. The directive dictates that it will become mandatory for all contracting authorities and contracting entities to receive and process e-invoices complying with the European standard. It is hoped that this will bring savings to the governments and to the thousands of businesses active in the Internal Market with some estimates suggesting companies will save EUR 17 per invoice.