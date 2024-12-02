Issuance partners with tokenization platform Tokeny for digital securities

Tokeny provides an end-to-end platform that facilitates the issuance process from the onboarding of investors to the delivery of security tokens. The company recently introduced the T-REX protocol – Token for Regulated Exchanges – a decentralised set of global tools based on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is the first public framework for security token offerings (STOs) and is designed to standardise key areas throughout the issuance process.

On the other hand, Issuance provides strategic advisory and deal marketing services to digital securities issuers. The partnership between the two companies is also meant to connect the issuers with investment banks, asset managers, advisors, and investors.