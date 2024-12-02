Israeli governments online payment service at high demand

For the year under review, the government’s online payment service reached USD 6.8 billion (ILS 24 billion) in contrast with USD 5.4 billion (ILS 19 billion) recorded for 2012. The 28% increase figure for 2013 also includes the number of online transactions which encompasses more than USD 1.1 million (ILS 4 million).

For the first half of 2010, according to the research conducted for MasterCard by international data communications company Transaction Network Services, 67% of Israeli credit card holders have used their cards to make online purchases.

