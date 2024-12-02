Israel becomes most coveted place for tech innovation

Among the newest trends that investors are rushing to Tel Aviv are cyber (security) and fintech, financemagnates.com reports. For example, 2000 companies applied to the Barclays Accelerator programme but only 40 were accepted. In the Tel Aviv Accelerator the ten startups were: Bstow, Civilize, Corr.bi, CyberDriveWare, FinancialJuice, Samurai, SlidePiper, Vala, Wisor and B2B Pay.

Barclays Accelerator in Tel Aviv is a programme in cooperation with Techstars offering knowledge and experience in the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Techstars partners with major corporations to host industry specific programmes.