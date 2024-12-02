Israel: Alibaba invests in Visualead

Alibaba and Visualead have also entered into a strategic cooperation agreement. The deal will allow Alibaba to use Visualeads technology across its platforms. Visualead, in turn, will use the funding to develop its current technology to enable offline-to-online (O2O) business capabilities.

Alibaba is estimated to hold over 90% of the Chinese market for consumer-to-consumer transactions through its Taobao platform. Taobao has more than 800 million product listings and around 500 million registered users.

In recent news, Alibaba has completed the acquisition of AdChina, an integrated advertising platform.