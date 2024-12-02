iSmash, Klarna team up for in-store payments

The new partnership will help iSmash customers to use Klarna’s “Pay in 3” in-store to split the cost of their repairs into three equal installments. The first of these payments is taken at the point of purchase, either via debit or credit card, while the second and third payments are taken automatically on days 30 and 60, with no interest or fees applied.

To access this payment option, customers will be able to apply in-store and will only need to enter their name, email address, address, and DOB to find out if they are eligible.

